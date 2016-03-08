Napoli to offer Callejon a new deal, at the request of Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti holds the keys Naples, he is experiencing total harmony with De Laurentiis and Giuntoli, and receives the trust of the whole club: his opinion carries a lot of weight and it will be like that in regards to José Callejon. Because the Spanish winger’s contract is due to expire with Napoli in June 2020, a delicate position that forces the club to make a formal choice: renew or say goodbye to Callejon in the summer, the latter scenario has been feared in the media for months because it seemed to be the end of a cycle. But instead the story could be just beginning.

Ancelotti is pushing to keep Callejon beyond next season, he considers him a fundamental player for his project, continuity and quality at the service of the team with a truly extraordinary professionalism. The coach pushes and Napoli does as he wants. A meeting is scheduled for a contract renewal until 2021 for the former Real Madrid player, Ancelotti has given his go-ahead and now it will be up to the management to define the new terms of the contract and to satisfy Callejon who will make his life choice. These steps are needed before reaching the finish line, but Napoli wants to keep Callejon on the precise indication of Ancelotti. And soon it will work on the renewal front.