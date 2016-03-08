Napoli to offer Inter player exchange for Mauro Icardi?
05 July at 10:15The Mauro Icardi crisis at Inter Milan appears to be no closer to its conclusion. After having been stripped of his captaincy and dropped from the team during last season, it is clear that neither Icardi nor the club want him to be on the books at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.
Juventus have been linked as favourites for the Argentine's signature but, in recent days, the hypothesis has grown that Napoli too are interested. However, the issue for the Neapolitan side is financing the move.
Reports from both La Repubblica and the Corriere della Sera this morning suggest, however, that Napoli could be preparing to offer the Nerazzurri Italian winger Lorenzo Insigne as part of the deal to sign Icardi - yet this would make little logical sense for Napoli, who Insigne has been perhaps the strongest player of the past few seasons, especially given the unpredictability of Icardi and the off-the-field baggage that comes with him.
