The Polish midfielder used to play with Maurizio Sarri at Napoli, and could be set to join former team-mate Jorginho at Stamford Bridge.

Tuttosport write that the Italian Coach does indeed want to bring in the former Liverpool target

ADL is no fool, selling players like Gonzalo Higuain, Edinson Cavani and Jorginho for big sums in recent seasons.

Zielinski is currently available for €65 million, but wants to take it up to €100m.

The Pole is ironically doing better under new Coach Ancelotti, though it is early days. He has started twice in as many Serie A games, something he only did 14 times last season under Sarri in Southern Italy.