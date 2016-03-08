Napoli to offer midfield star new deal to keep Chelsea away
28 August at 12:30Napoli are looking to give Piotr Zielinski a new deal to keep Chelsea off his tail.
The Polish midfielder used to play with Maurizio Sarri at Napoli, and could be set to join former team-mate Jorginho at Stamford Bridge.
Tuttosport write that the Italian Coach does indeed want to bring in the former Liverpool target (who once had a phone conversation with Jurgen Klopp and claimed that the German wanted him “badly”), but that Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to raise the 24-year-old’s release clause.
ADL is no fool, selling players like Gonzalo Higuain, Edinson Cavani and Jorginho for big sums in recent seasons.
Zielinski is currently available for €65 million, but wants to take it up to €100m.
The Pole is ironically doing better under new Coach Ancelotti, though it is early days. He has started twice in as many Serie A games, something he only did 14 times last season under Sarri in Southern Italy.
Go to comments