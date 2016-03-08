Napoli to renew the contracts of three stars

As reported by Corriere dello Sport​, following the contract renewel of Kalidou Koulibaly. Now Napoli are planning on extending the contracts of Arkadiusz Milik, Elseid Hysaj and Piotr Zielinski.



The Polish duo are proving to be vital in the plans of new boss Carlo Ancelotti this season, while right back Hysaj has been unchangeable since arriving for the club from Empoli.



In the past two transfer markets Napoli have mainly focused on keeping their star players rather than purchasing new talents in the squad.



According to President Aurelio De Laurentiis that is something both Coaches Maurizio Sarri and Ancelotti wanted when they were in charge at the club.



The only crucial player Napoli have lost in the last transfer window was Jorginho and despite selling their jewel, the team grabbed six points against two Serie A giants Lazio and AC Milan.



The Partenopei suffered a huge loss against Sampodria last Sunday, yet the two prior victories give the fans hope they can achieve silverware this season.

