Napoli to retain services of Dries Mertens

09 June at 18:45
According to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are ready to present Belgian forward Dries Mertens with another year on his contract; which is currently due to expire in 2021.

The new deal will keep the Belgian in Naples until 2022 and should deter interest from the likes of Manchester United, who have expressed an interest in the forward in the past.

This is a statement of intent for Carlo Ancelotti's side, who are preparing to once again challenge Juventus for the Scudetto atop Serie A.

