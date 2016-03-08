Napoli to rival Arsenal in race for Celtic defender Tierney
20 June at 16:00According to The Sun Napoli have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. Arsenal had been expected to place a bid for the defender in the coming days after Unai Emery reportedly convinced the club’s bosses that the defender’s profile was perfect for Arsenal.
But now Napoli, who are looking to revamp their wide defensive areas with Mario Rui and Elisad Hysaj both looking to be on their way out of the club, have taken up an interest in the Scottish international defender.
Carlo Ancelotti is apparently very impressed with the 22 year old and feels that the added bonus that his Napoli side could offer Tierney is the prospect of Champions League football next season.
Tierney currently has three years left on his contract, and the reports state that an offer of around €25m could be enough to convince Celtic to let him leave. Tierney has won 12 caps for Scotland and made over a hundred first team appearances for Celtic.
