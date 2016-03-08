Napoli to sign Chelsea star wanted by Inter Milan
13 July at 21:30According to what has been reported by English newspaper and media outlet the Daily Star, Napoli are set to complete the signing of Davide Zappacosta.
Zappacosta, who signed for Chelsea from Torino last year, was a target of Inter Milan but is set to move to Napoli alongside the deal to bring Jorginho and Sarri to West London from Naples.
The deal for Zappacosta is reported to be setting Napoli back a figure of around €22.5 million.
Sarri is set to complete his move to Chelsea within 24 hours, having been in London tonight to complete the necessary paperwork for the deal.
Meanwhile, Jorginho completed his Chelsea medical today and is also on the verge of completing a switch to West London.
Now, we wait for the formalities for the three deals including Chelsea and Napoli, with Sarri and Jorginho heading to London and Zappacosta heading in the opposite direction to Naples.
