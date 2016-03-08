Napoli to take on Arsenal in Europa League quarter final

coppa, europa league, baku, 2018/19
15 March at 13:40

Napoli have today been drawn against Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-finals. The draw was made this afternoon in Nyom, and Napoli were the first team out of the hat.

They will have wanted to avoid Arsenal, who came from behind, after a 2-0 defeat in Rennes to book their place in the draw with a 3-0 victory last night. There were a number of teams that Napoli would have preferred to draw, having scraped past Salzburg in the last round, but the stage will be set for a mouth-watering tie between the two sides when they meet for the first leg on the 11th April.

The semi-final draw has also been made, and the winners of this tie will play against the winner of the tie involving Villareal and Valencia.

