Napoli, top three names on the list to replace Ancelotti revealed
07 November at 14:30Napoli already have three people in mind if they decide to dismiss coach Carlo Ancelotti due to his poor start to the season and the recent drama surrounding the protest of the training retreat, according to a report from Naples based newspaper Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how club president Aurelio De Laurentiis hasn’t considered dismissing the former Real Madrid and Milan coach just yet, but three names are already being considered in case Ancelotti does leave at the end of the season.
The first of these names, the report continues, is Luciano Spalletti. The 60-year-old Italian coach is still currently contracted to Inter following his dismissal at the end of last season, but his experience at the top level of Italian football as well as success with the Nerazzurri may convince the Partenopei to approach him.
The next name, the report adds, is former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. The 52-year-old Italian, who resigned from the Turin based club at the end of last season, is one of the most experienced and successful Italian coaches currently without a club.
Finally, former Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso is also being considered, due to his impressive results with the Rossoneri, even more apparent with the issues the Milanese club are currently experiencing since his dismissal, the report finishes.
Apollo Heyes
