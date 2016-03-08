Napoli Transfer News: Confidence for James Rodriguez increasing, Diawara for Manolas?
18 June at 09:30Napoli are looking to reinforce the team at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal as well as possible ahead of the next Serie A campaign in the hunt to end Juventus' dominance in the Italian top flight. The Partenopei have identified several high-level players to strengthen their squad.
According to Sky Sport, Napoli are insisting on signing Kostas Manolas from Roma. Negotiations continue, as the Azzurri are not willing to pay the full release clause (36 million) for the Greek international.
De Laurentiis would prefer to include a technical counterpart in the deal and the most mentioned name is that of Diawara. The player has refused Wolverhampton because he prefers to wait for the Giallorossi.
Meanwhile, confidence is increasing for James Rodriguez. The player has agreed to a move and now Napoli are working with Real Marid to find the right formula for a potential deal. Napoli would like to sign the Colombian on loan with an option to buy.
Lastly, after making a 50 million offer for PSV's Lozano, the Partenopei have also made an offer for Fenerbahce's Elmas, who has been on their radar for the past couple of months.
Go to comments