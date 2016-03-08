Napoli Transfer News: Lobotka closer, out-of-contract Tottenham star an option?

Napoli are expected to be active in the January transfer market and the first purchase could be Stanislav Lobotka from Celta Vigo, whose move is getting closer and closer, as negotiations continue. Meanwhile, there are rumours from England linking the Partenopei to Tottenham's star defender Jan Vertonghen.



According to the Telegraph, Napoli would be interested in the Belgian star whose contract with the club expires in June. The operation could make sense given the many problems in the defensive department and an experienced player like him could be useful to Gennaro Gattuso.



In terms of the outgoing market, Lorenzo Tonelli is on his way out of the club and could join Sampdoria or Cagliari, while youngster Gaetano could leave on loan this month.