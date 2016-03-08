Napoli trio to return after international break
10 October at 12:45Some Napoli players have had injury problems at the beginning of the season and were not at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal for the start of the season due to various issues. Now it looks like a trio of players is set come back to action after being sidelined for a long time.
According to Corriere dello Sport, for the match against Udinese, Carlo Ancelotti will almost certainly have goalkeeper Alex Meret at his disposal for the match at the Dacia Arena. The same applies to Faouzi Ghoulam and Amin Younes who will return to training at full capacity.
Meret joined Napoli this summer from Udinese but immediately injured himself and has been out of action ever since. Thus, he has yet to make a competitive start for the Partenopei.
Ghoulam, meanwhile, has been struggling with a cruciate ligament injury for some time now and for him, it will be a much-desired return to the field after only featuring in 17 matches in all competitions last season.
