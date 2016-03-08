Napoli turn down €70m Barcelona bid for Man Utd target

According to the newspaper, Barcelona have presented a €70m offer for the defender. However, the bid was turned down straight away by the Partenopei, who will be looking for much more for their stair, should they decide to let him go.

However, as noted by Gazzetta, there will come a time when Koulibaly will get tempted by the offers, even though he's stated that he's happy at the club. Furthermore, president De Laurentiis is known for selling players for a great profit, managing to do so with the likes of Cavani, Jorginho, Higuain and Lavezzi. In other words, should yet another big offer arrive, then a sale shouldn't be excluded.