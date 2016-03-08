Napoli turned down €90m offer for Koulibaly

17 August at 12:45
Again, this summer, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis found himself forced to make an important decision about the future of the club’s star defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The Napoli owner has repeatedly declared that the defender was irreplaceable and that only an incredibly high offer would make him consider a deal.
 
That offer, according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, arrived earlier this summer near the start of the transfer window. It came from Manchester United, and the offer was €90m, practically the same amount invested later on for Harry Maguire. De Laurentiis, however, remained firm on his position and reiterated to the English club that they must meet the release clause for Koulibaly, €150m, and then the defender could leave the Neapolitan club.  
 
Napoli’s new centre back Kostas Manolas arrived from Roma earlier this summer for €36m, and the Partenopei will be hoping the Greek defender will form a strong partnership quickly with Koulibaly.
