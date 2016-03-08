Napoli unlikely to renew Mertens contract: report

Mertens bacia stemma Napoli
08 September at 10:14
Italian Serie A giants Napoli are unlikely to extend the contract of veteran striker Dries Mertens, as per Corriere dello Sport.

The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based club and has expressed his desire to stay at the club which he joined in 2013.

However, as per the latest development, Napoli are unlikely to renew the contract of the Belgium international and is likely to leave the club in the summer of 2020 with his possible destination is likely to be either in China, United States or Anderlecht.

