Napoli have unveiled their new kit for the 2018/19 campaign. The club’s official supplier, once again, will be Kappa. The company has designed a brand-new shirt for the Azzurri which is similar to the club’s home kit back in the ‘90s when Claudio Ranieri was in charge of the team.Watch Napoli’s new home kit in our gallery. The club presented the kit during a press conference held in Dimaro today.