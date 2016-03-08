Report: Napoli upset with La Liga man as negotiations hit roadblock
04 January at 13:15As Il Mattino reports this morning, yesterday wasn't exactly a positive day for the Napoli-Lobotka negotiations. Instead, the talks experienced a slowdown, as the player's agents have been unable to hold his words with regards to the transfer fee.
The Partenopei have offered €18m plus bonuses for the midfielder, which initially seemed enough to close the deal. However, the Slovakian's agent failed to convince Celta Vigo to accept the offer, as they are holding out for €22m. For this reason, Napoli are notably annoyed.
Go to comments