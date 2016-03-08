...
Napoli v Juventus: Some records that can be broken and created on Sunday

03 March at 17:50
The game involving Juventus and Napoli later today won't just be a very vital game in the Scudetto race, it could also see a lot of records get broken, created and overtaken.

A win for Juve could take the title further away from Napoli as the bianconeri will go as many as 16 points clear of the partenopei with a possible win at the Stadio San Paolo.

Juve can also extend their unbeaten run beyond their record of the highest unbeaten streak that they had back in 2012.

Click on the gallery to know more about the records that can be broken

