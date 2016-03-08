Napoli v Juventus: Some records that can be broken and created on Sunday

The game involving Juventus and Napoli later today won't just be a very vital game in the Scudetto race, it could also see a lot of records get broken, created and overtaken.



A win for Juve could take the title further away from Napoli as the bianconeri will go as many as 16 points clear of the partenopei with a possible win at the Stadio San Paolo.



Juve can also extend their unbeaten run beyond their record of the highest unbeaten streak that they had back in 2012.



