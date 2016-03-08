Napoli, Verdi to remain after talks with Torino collapse

Simone Verdi will stay at Napoli. The 27-year-old Italian forward has been linked with Torino for the majority of the summer, but the two clubs struggled throughout the negotiations to reach an acceptable agreement. As such, Verdi will remain in Naples after the talks fully collapsed. The player made 22 league appearances last season for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, but only managed to score three goals in almost 700 minutes. So far this season he hasn’t made an appearance for the Partenopei in the league.Apollo Heyes