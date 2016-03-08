Napoli, Verdi: 'We responded well; I'm happy to help the team'

31 March at 18:45
Napoli beat Roma 4-1 in the Italian capital this afternoon, with Simone Verdi scoring an important goal for himself personally, as well as the team. Speaking to Sky sport, Verdi said:

"I'm happy because I managed to show my qualities and I'm happy for helping the team. I had a bad time and I was unlucky with the injuries that conditioned me. I'm fine now and that's okay. I made up for it because I missed a great chance: there you have to score and go 2-0. Rome are a strong team and could put us in difficulty, we cannot waste those opportunities. Thank goodness we responded well in the second half and came out as a great team. I was born left-handed then growing up I developed the ability to kick with both feet. I vaguely remember that as a child I kicked only left then at the football school I also pulled with the right. It is a gift that my parents and mother nature gave me. 

"My favorite role? The midfield exterior is not my favorite position, I like to play right in 4-3-3. In these teams you have to adapt, you have to sacrifice yourself and help out in every way."

