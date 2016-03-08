Napoli vs. Arsenal: Probable line-ups
18 April at 10:15This evening, Napoli will take on Arsenal in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, looking to come back from a 0-2 aggregate score in front of their home crowd at San Paolo. Down below are the expected line-ups for both sides.
Napoli (4-4-2): Meret; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Callejon, Allan, Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Insigne, Milik.
Arsenal (3-4-1-2): Cech; Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil; Lacazette, Aubameyang.
Go to comments