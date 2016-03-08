Match facts

This will be only the third match played between Napoli and Liverpool in European competition, with them last facing off in the 2010/11 Europa League group stage. In the last competitive meeting between these two sides in November 2010, Liverpool won 3-1 at Anfield courtesy of a Steven Gerrard hat-trick.

The only previous meeting in Naples finished goalless in October 2010. Napoli have only won twice in their last nine Champions League games (W2 D1 L6), although both of those victories came at home.

Liverpool lost just one of their six away games in the Champions League last season (W3 D2 L1), netting an impressive 20 goals – the only other team to have scored as many away goals in a single Champions League campaign was Real Madrid in 2013-14 (also 20).

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has never lost in the Champions League in four previous matches against Liverpool (W3 D1), however that one draw was in the 2005 final, when the Reds came from 3-0 down at half-time to Ancelotti’s Milan side to draw 3-3 before triumphing on penalties to win their 5th European Cup/Champions League title.

The clash between Napoli and Liverpool at San Paolo will kick-off in just under an hour. The hosts will be looking to grab their first three points of the group stage, having drawn against Red Star Belgrade. Liverpool, on the other hand, will look to build on their win over PSG.