Napoli vs Liverpool 2-0 FT: as Mertens and Llorente take down the reds

- This will be the fifth meeting between Napoli and Liverpool in European competition, after they met twice in the 2010-11 UEFA Europa League Group Stage and again in two Group Stage games in last season’s UEFA Champions League.

- Last season in the UEFA Champions League, Napoli defeated Liverpool 1-0 at Stadio San Paolo thanks to a Lorenzo Insigne winner in the 90th minute. This was the first 90th minute winner scored by a team against Liverpool in the competition since December 2009, when Alberto Gilardino scored for Fiorentina (1-2).

- Liverpool didn’t attempt a single shot on target in their 0-1 UEFA Champions League Group Stage defeat away at Napoli last season. This is the only time in their last 74 games in the competition that they haven’t attempted one.

- Napoli have won just one of their last six European meetings with English clubs, losing the other five in this run and failing to score in the last three. The only victory in this time was… the 1-0 home win over Liverpool on MD2 of the UEFA Champions League 2018/19.

- English clubs have won the last seven successive games in European competition against Italian clubs (including qualifiers) – their longest such-run ever against this country.

- Over the last two UEFA Champions League campaigns, Liverpool have scored more goals (65) and won more games (15) than any other side in the competition.

- The reigning UEFA Champions League champion have not lost their opening UCL game the following season since AC Milan did so in 1994-95 against Ajax (W14 D10 since).

- Over a third of the 55 goals scored by Napoli in the UEFA Champions League (35%) have been scored by either Dries Mertens (10) or Lorenzo Insigne (9).

- Since the start of 2017-18, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino has been involved in 22 goals in 25 UEFA Champions League appearances (14 goals, eight assists); more than any other player for the club in this period.

- Liverpool’s forward Sadio Mané has scored 14 goals in 24 UEFA Champions League appearances. Should he score in his next appearance in the competition, he’ll equal Didier Drogba’s record of 25 appearances to score his first 15 goals in the UCL; which is the current quickest to 15 goals by an African player.



