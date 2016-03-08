Napoli, Wanda Nara: 'Icardi to Napoli? A surprise in January....'
16 September at 09:45Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara jokingly hinted than the 26-year-old PSG striker could still move to Napoli in the summer last night on Tiki Taka via Calciomercato.com last night.
The Argentinian striker was heavily linked with a move to Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club earlier in the summer, before accepting a loan move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain on transfer deadline day.
However, Wanda Nara suggested that a surprise could still be in store.
"The money that Napoli hasn’t spent on Icardi is still in the till, so in January some surprises could come…”
Apollo Heyes
