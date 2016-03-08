Napoli, Wanda Nara: 'Icardi to Napoli? A surprise in January....'

16 September at 09:45
Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara jokingly hinted than the 26-year-old PSG striker could still move to Napoli in the summer last night on Tiki Taka via Calciomercato.com last night.
 
The Argentinian striker was heavily linked with a move to Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club earlier in the summer, before accepting a loan move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain on transfer deadline day.
 
However, Wanda Nara suggested that a surprise could still be in store.
 
"The money that Napoli hasn’t spent on Icardi is still in the till, so in January some surprises could come…”

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Napoli

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.