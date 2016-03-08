Napoli want Benzema or Cavani in answer to Ronaldo move to Juventus
11 July at 11:15According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are already preparing for life after Maurizio Sarri, under the reign of Carlo Ancelotti, by readying a shot for one of either Karim Benzema or Edinson Cavani.
Benzema has been a top target for Napoli, if not somewhat wishful, for several months now. However, given Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid, Benzema could seek to do the same; igniting a real spark for players to depart Spain in favour of Italy.
Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani has never shied away from publically expressing his desire to one-day return to Naples, where he developed and grew as a player. With Neymar wanting Paris to sign additional stars, to keep him in Paris over a move to Madrid, Cavani could be forced out in favour of a bigger talent; opening the door for a move to Napoli.
