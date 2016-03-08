Napoli want €100 million for Barca, Real target Ruiz
28 October at 09:10Italian Serie A giants Napoli have set a price tag of €100 miilion on the want-away midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international has been a real sensation for the Naples-based club ever since joining them from Spanish La Liga outfit Real Betis for a reported fee of €30 million.
It is because of that reason the 23-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona in Spain and Manchester City in England.
It was believed earlier that the clubs will be able to acquire the services of the former Elche player for around €70 million but as per the latest report, Napoli are unwilling to let their priced asset leave the club for less than €100 million.
Ruiz—who has a contract with the Gli Azzurri till the summer of 2023—has been with Napoli since the summer of 2018 where he has represented the club in 31 league matches, scoring six goals.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments