01 August at 16:10Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly looking to sign either of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian or Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier this summer.
Darmian has drawn links with a host of top Serie A clubs and has previously been linked with Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli too. With the English transfer window set to close in about a week, Manchester United could offload the defender for the right price.
Sky Italia state that Napoli would want to sign one of Darmian or Tottenham star Serge Aurier this summer, as their need of a right-back increases.
Aurier joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain last summer for a fee of 23 million euros, but Napoli could face problems pertaining to Non-EU player restrictions.
The Ivorian is a Non-EU player and Napoli have just one spot left for a player with that background and with Guillermo Ochoa linked, a move for the Mexican will mean that Napoli will not be able to sign another Non-EU player.
Darmian though, is constantly being linked and has more of a chance of joining Napoli than Aurier.
