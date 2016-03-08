Napoli warned: Tottenham want Trippier swap deal
08 May at 18:55Napoli are reportedly in pole position to sign Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier. The Englishman's wife Charlotte was spotted in the city last week but according to Tuttosport, the player is not convinced about joining the San Paolo hierarchy.
Carlo Ancelotti has recently confirmed his desire to sign the 28-year-old who is also being linked with Inter and Juventus.
According to Tuttosport (via Ilbianconero), however, Tottenham are not willing to sell Trippier to Napoli unless the Partenopei include Amadou Diawara in a player swap deal. Diawara has been struggling with game time this season but he is a long-time target of the Spurs who are set to sign new players in the summer after signing nobody in the last winter transfer window.
Trippier can leave, but Pochettino wants Diawara in return. The Englishman has five assists in 36 appearances and his future could be in Italy where Napoli, Juve and Inter want to sign him. His contract with Tottenham expires in June 2020.
Go to comments