Today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport claims that Ghoulam should arrive at the clinic next week, between Tuesday and Wednesday, where he hopefully will receive the go-ahead to return to training.

Should he get the green light, then there will be a period of getting back to full fitness, before he can return to playing.

The Algerian left-back, Faouzi Ghoulam, will soon be at Villa Stuart for the final check-ups.