Napoli, where did Mertens go? The Belgian is now a mystery
15 January at 19:20One of the biggest absentees in the last few weeks at Napoli is Dries Mertens (via calciomercato).
The Belgian in 2020 has not yet taken the field , having played his last match on December 22nd, taking the field in the 77th minute for Arek Milik .
Then the adductor injury which turned out to be more serious than expected and required a consultation in Belgium.
Today the player has returned to training at Castel Volturno, even if he has done mainly personalized work and is not in the plans for the match against Fiorentina.
Gennaro Gattuso's goal is to find him by the time of the important home match against Juventus on January 26th.
His performance on the pitch has not been the best in the last period and his drop is matched with the general downturn in all of Napoli, however he has still managed to find the back of the net 9 times so far this season.
Yet expectations were really high this year. The first step had been passed, bypassing Maradona in the all-time classification of scorers with the Napoli shirt. Mertens also targeted Marek Hamsik, reaching 118 goals, -3 from the former blue captain. The goal is still viable, but his future has yet to be assessed and may compromise this.
Mertens has a contract that expires next June, after which he can join another team. This is the impression one has of the future of the Belgian. The renewal with Napoli is not at all close and this could also have influenced his performance on the field in recent months.
In Italy there are Inter and Roma ready to fall on the player , while abroad the English club Arsenal is expected to be paying attention.
Anthony Privetera
