Napoli, Why Mertens could escape simulation ban ahead of Juve clash
26 August at 16:30This weekend upcoming weekend, Juventus will face Napoli at the Allianz Stadium. However, the second round is already poisoned by the controversy and two obvious errors (Penalty and foul on Ribery) that took place in Napoli's first game.
The Partneropei came away with a 3-4 victory against Fiorentina, thanks to the errors of VAR and head referee Davide Massa. However, now one of the main protagonists of the wrongdoing, Dries Mertens, could be punished.
The TV test, in fact, could hand him a three-game ban for the obvious simulation that took place. As Corriere writes, though, it's still hard to imagine that this will happen, especially since VAR saw the images and didn't intervene.
Furthermore, it will depend on Pecoraro, head of the federal prosecutor's office and declared Napoli fan. In the coming days, ahead of this weekend's clash, a decision will be taken on the matter.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments