Napoli: Why Sarri is better than Ancelotti
02 November at 17:45Sarri's Napoli is better than that of Ancelotti. At least in terms of numbers, which in football are worth up to a certain point, but more often than not they are reasons for reflection.
To make a clearer picture we have to wait until the end of the season, but if we stop at the first two and a half months of the season, the current Chelsea man who more points than the current Napoli coach and brought more people to the stadium. This was reported by La Repubblica, which stresses that the last Napoli team Sarri led won 28 points in 10 matches, six more than Ancelotti.
The second place in the standings and good games against Liverpool and PSG in the Champions League cannot fail to satisfy the fans, who are happy to have a manager that has restored international credibility at the club and built a team aware of its own means, which will try to fight until the end with Juventus for the league title.
But despite the positive results, the San Paolo no longer breathes the magical atmosphere that was there during the 'Sarri era'. Without season ticket sales, on average 28,729 spectators came to the San Paolo this season. In the three years of Sarri, the numbers were 38,700, 36,600 and 43,000, respectively. In short, there was passion, which is missing in these months at the club.
