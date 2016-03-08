Napoli will move for the Atletico Madrid right back

Napoli could make again an offer to Atletico Madrid for Santiago Arias, as reported from Corriere dello Sport.



The Colombian right back isn’t finding much space in the squad and has been courted for a long time during last summer by Napoli.

Ancelotti and the director Giuntoli like much the 26-year-old international, that could be the right option to give Ghoulam the time and the tranquillity needed to find again his best fit after the recovery from a long injury.





(Corriere dello Sport)