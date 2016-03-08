Napoli work on contract renewal for Fabian Ruiz
28 September at 12:00According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is working on a new deal for Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz, amid reports linking the star to Barcelona.
Barcelona had the opportunity to sign Ruiz from Real Betis a couple of years ago but refused the chance to pick him up for just 6 million euros. However, the club opted not to and are now regretting their decision, prepared to pay upwards of 40-50 million euros for the Napoli man.
