Napoli work towards contract renewal for AC Milan and Chelsea target
23 August at 10:45Jose Callejon was close to leaving Napoli this summer, with AC Milan and Chelsea both having been interested in the Spanish winger. In five seasons in Naples, Callejon has scored 74 goals and made 66 assists within just 258 appearances.
Now, according to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are preparing a contract renewal for the Spaniard; with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly considering the player to be unsellable. In the coming days, De Laurentiis and club representatives will meet with the entourage and agent of Callejon – to try and iron out and complete a new deal.
Callejon has been a main stay in the right side of Napoli’s squad, spending five years at the club and being instrumental in their recent rise up the table. Napoli signed Callejon from Real Madrid back in 2013, for a figure believed to be around €10 million.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments