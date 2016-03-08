Napoli working on Pepe’s signature

24 July at 12:50
Italian Serie A club Napoli are working out a way to sing French Ligue 1 outfit Litlle’s Nicolas Pepe, as per Corriere dello Sport.

The Naples-based club are in the market to sign an attacking player to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next season and have identified the 24-year-old as a perfect fit. 

The Azzurri believe they will be able to sign the Ivory Coast striker for a fee of €60 million plus attacking midfielder Adam Ounas.

Therefore, Napoli’s Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli will soon fly to France in order to meet all the parties and finalise the deal. 
 

