Napoli working on Pepe’s signature
24 July at 12:50Italian Serie A club Napoli are working out a way to sing French Ligue 1 outfit Litlle’s Nicolas Pepe, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The Naples-based club are in the market to sign an attacking player to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next season and have identified the 24-year-old as a perfect fit.
The Azzurri believe they will be able to sign the Ivory Coast striker for a fee of €60 million plus attacking midfielder Adam Ounas.
Therefore, Napoli’s Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli will soon fly to France in order to meet all the parties and finalise the deal.
