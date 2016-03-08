Napoli working on two new contracts

Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly working towards handing two of their players new contracts.



The partenopei have started their season on a good note. They picked up a win in their first game of the season, beating Fiorentina 4-3 away. They did lose 4-3 to Juventus in the second game but they picked up a 2-0 win over Sampdoria this past week.



Rai Sport claim that Napoli are working towards handing Piotr Zielinski and Arek Milik new deals and they'd attach big release clauses. Zielinski's contract could have a release clause of 120 million euros, while his Polish compatriot's could have a release clause of 135 million euros.