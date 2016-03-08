Napoli, Younes’ agent discusses his future: ‘He wants to stay in Naples’

Nicola Innocentin, the agent of Amin Younes, spoke to CalcioNapoli24 Live about his client and what the future holds for him.



"Yesterday Amin made everyone happy. The words of Ancelotti were gratification, they were confirmation of how much we already had a clear idea, both from us and from Ancelotti and Giuntoli.



He wants to stay in Naples, he has a long contract, and there is no need to talk about anything. This has been a troubled year, which is why there are excellent conditions to do very well in Naples next year.



He is already an important player, but yesterday he showed that you can also bet on him in the future as a starter. Then teams that have lots of commitments like Napoli must have several valuable players."



Younes produced a man of the match performance for Napoli yesterday, as they overcame Frosinone 2-0 away from home. Younes capped his performance with the second goal, as well as winning the free kick from which Mertens scored the opener. He missed the first part of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.