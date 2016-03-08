Napoli, Younes' agent: 'He's working well, he's happy in Naples...'
04 October at 23:30Napoli forward Amin Younes’ agent Sahr Senesie spoke to Italian media outlet CalcioNapoli24 via Calciomercato.com today to discuss his player’s performances and feelings at Napoli.
“He's working well, he's happy in Naples and he's waiting for a chance to play. He already showed last year that he's a great player and he'll do it again this season. Why hasn’t he played so far? This question should be asked to Ancelotti, Amin is working hard to be in the starting 11, he must be patient and continue to work. Renewal? We're talking to Cristiano Giuntoli, it's not something for sure, but we're talking about it. Napoli is one of the best clubs in the world, it would be nice if it became part of this wonderful group.”
The 26-year-old German forward joined Napoli from Ajax last summer but has struggled for playing time under coach Carlo Ancelotti. So far this season Younes has only played 10 minutes for the Partenopei at the end of their 2-0 victory over Sampdoria.
Last season Younes made 16 appearances for Napoli, scoring three goals and providing three assists.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyess
Go to comments