Napoli, Younes: "Champions League debut with Napoli would be special"

Napoli forward Amin Younes spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today ahead of Napoli’s Champions League clash against RB Salzburg tomorrow."I'm happy at the moment, thank you to the coach and club for their trust. We're a fantastic team, everyone wants to prove their worth. We respect Salzburg, a strong team with many young players: they press well, we don't have to hide and must give everything on the pitch. Meeting Wober again will be a pleasure, I played with him at Ajax. He's a very good guy, I can't wait to face him on the pitch: we'll fight even if we're friends. Champions League debut with Napoli? You can't compare Ajax and Napoli, in Amsterdam the team was very young and now we're talking about a team of the highest quality: maybe there's more pressure, but we’ll see, it's always special to play in the Champions League. Did staying in Naples during the national break help? Actually, I would have been happy to go to my national team, but training with the Napoli still improves me in every sense. Tomorrow will I play? We're waiting for the coach's choice.”The 26-year-old German forward joined Napoli from Dutch side Ajax last summer on a free transfer. Younes has made 18 appearances since his arrival in Italy, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.So far this season, Younes has only made two appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, failing to manage a full 90 minutes.Apollo Heyes