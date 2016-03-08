Napoli: Zielinski: "Always with Ancelotti, he is the number one"
11 December at 10:20Piotr Zielinski , the Napoli midfielder, spoke to Sky after the victory against Genk. As reported by Calciomercato, the result left a bittersweet taste in the mouth of the defender, as club coach Carlo Ancelotti was sacked following the win:
"We are happy to have played a great game, it was what we wanted. We proved to be a great team. The coach and the staff have our congratulations, we try to give our best. The coach is a great number one. Future? We do not decide anything, we are always with the coach, he is a great man and coach ".
Anthony Privetera
