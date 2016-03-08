Napoli, Zielinski close to agreeing a new long term contract
19 December at 14:40Napoli are planning for the future, with Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski set to be offered a new contract in order to secure his future with the club, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Partenopei and coach Gennaro Gattuso are keen to offer a new contract to the 25-year-old Pole, who has been one of the most impressive and consistent performers for the club so far this season. His current contract expires in 2021 and so securing a contract renewal is vital before the end of the season, in order to avoid a transfer market circus next summer.
The current plan is to extend his contract until 2024, the report highlights, with a new meeting between the two parties taking place in recent days. The deal is now close to completion and is expected to be finished before the end of the month.
Apollo Heyes
