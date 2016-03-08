Napoli ran out 3-1 winners in the first leg against FC Zürich, in what was their only previous meeting. Carlo Ancelotti’s side recorded the most shots on target (10) of any team in the Round of 32 first leg fixtures.

FC Zürich - who will have to win this fixture to progress - have only won away from home once previously in the UEFA Europa League, beating AEK Larnaka earlier this season (P12 W1 D3 L8).

Since being eliminated from the Champions League by Chelsea in 2011-12 (despite winning the first leg 3-1), Napoli have progressed from each of their last three knockout ties in European competition (excluding qualifiers) after winning the first leg.

FC Zürich have lost each of their four previous away games against Italian opposition in the UEFA Cup/Europa League, while this will be their first such trip since November 2011 (0-1 defeat against Lazio).

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Lorenzo Insigne has scored more goals (8) and more home goals (5) than any other Napoli player in European competition (excluding qualifiers).







Napoli will face Zurich tonight in Naples in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32.MATCH FACTS