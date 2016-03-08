Nasser al-Khelaïfi interested in Roma?



After the rumours of last week about the Qatari fund interested in Rome and the consequent denial arrived yesterday by the Giallorossi president James Pallotta with that polemic sentence on his Twitter profile ("Siri, show me a fake news"), the French newspaper L'équipe confirms the rumours arrived in the past days, explaining that Qatar Sports Investments is really interested in the Capital club.



The consultants and experts of the Qatar investment fund, chaired by Nasser al-Khelaïfi, are studying the case and its feasibility.



However, there would be a possible conflict problem: QSI cannot be the owner of both Rome and Paris Saint Germain, so in this case, there would be a new owner for one of the two clubs and it would probably be for the Giallorossi.



The rumours won’t go away surrounding the possible sale of Roma by Pallotta.

