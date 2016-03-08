Nastasic to AC Milan is a possibility: the details

04 July at 21:55
Serie A giants AC Milan are looking at the possibility of signing Schalke defender Matija Nastasic this summer.

The rossoneri are reportedly looking to bring in a defensive reinforcement who can be an upgrade on Mateo Musacchio. While Joachim Andersen is set for a move to Lyon, Dejan Lovren seems to be staying at Liverpool.

But Corriere dello Sport say that Schalke defender Nastasic has emerged as a target and Milan are thinking about two ways to sign him. One is a two-year long loan deal followed by a permanent signature. The other option is to sign him permanently this summer by offering a player in exchange.

Attempts are being made by Fali Ramadani to send the defender to the San Siro and he is currently valued by the German club at around 15 million euros.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.