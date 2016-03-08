Nastasic to AC Milan is a possibility: the details

Serie A giants AC Milan are looking at the possibility of signing Schalke defender Matija Nastasic this summer.



The rossoneri are reportedly looking to bring in a defensive reinforcement who can be an upgrade on Mateo Musacchio. While Joachim Andersen is set for a move to Lyon, Dejan Lovren seems to be staying at Liverpool.



But Corriere dello Sport say that Schalke defender Nastasic has emerged as a target and Milan are thinking about two ways to sign him. One is a two-year long loan deal followed by a permanent signature. The other option is to sign him permanently this summer by offering a player in exchange.



Attempts are being made by Fali Ramadani to send the defender to the San Siro and he is currently valued by the German club at around 15 million euros.



