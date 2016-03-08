Keylor Navas isn’t keen to leave Real Madrid, that’s for sure.

The Costa Rican - who has won three Champions League titles with the Merengues as a starter - reacted to the speculation linking Thibaut Courtois to the Galacticos, telling Onda Cero and Cadena Sera that he was strongly opposed to a departure.

The 31-year-old has long been telling whoever will listen that he doesn’t want to leave, even though Real have been looking for a replacement - Chelsea’s latest signing, Kepa, was one of them in the winter - for a while.

Now that Kepa is at Stamford Bridge, the expectation is that Thibaut Courtois will make the move back to Madrid.

But Keylor isn’t so keen.

“I want to stay. I’m as happy to leave as I am to die.”

Strong words from a man who put in some good displays this year to help Real earn their 13th Champions League / European Cup.

The problem is that Real have already had problems trying to run competing goalkeepers, with memories of the Diego Lopez / Iker Casillas situation still fresh in the memory.



What will Julen Lopetegui do, considering that third goalkeeper Lunin has been doing well in camp, too?