Neapolitan newspaper with shameful headline: 'Juve falls in Genoa like the bridge'

A shameful editorial. The Neapolitan newspaper Il Roma commented on Juventus' defeat against Genoa on Sunday against Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris with a headline that makes people shiver: "Juve falls in Genoa like the bridge," says the headline which was written by Clemente Hengeller, recalling last summer's tragedy in the Ligurian city.



The Ponte Morandi drama is still alive in the minds and hearts of all the inhabitants, who see the bridge every day with their own eyes, destroyed and in ruins, and who every day mourn the 43 victims of the tragedy.



