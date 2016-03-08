Neapolitan newspaper with shameful headline: 'Juve falls in Genoa like the bridge'

19 March at 12:45

A shameful editorial. The Neapolitan newspaper Il Roma commented on Juventus' defeat against Genoa on Sunday against Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris with a headline that makes people shiver: "Juve falls in Genoa like the bridge," says the headline which was written by Clemente Hengeller, recalling last summer's tragedy in the Ligurian city.

The Ponte Morandi drama is still alive in the minds and hearts of all the inhabitants, who see the bridge every day with their own eyes, destroyed and in ruins, and who every day mourn the 43 victims of the tragedy.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Genoa
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.