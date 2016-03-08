Nedved: 'Agnelli and Paratici? We see things differently..'

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has talked about the differences between Andrea Agnelli and Fabio Paratici, saying that they can see things differently sometimes.

In an interview that the former Juve player gave to the Serie A Youtube channel, he talked about the club and said:  "Agnelli came to my house telling me: "I'm taking Juve I wish you were by my side"

"You know the football stuff, you have to learn the other things. I knew it would be difficult but also beautiful. Now I know the company at 360 ° thanks to him. Our way of seeing things is different but we confront and eventually come out one thing we all support.

"I am a particular vice president, I know coaches and players and I know how to deal with certain situations. It is only 10%, I study everything else. You must be humble and want to learn and value everyone's work. Very exciting to win as a manager."

On the Ronaldo-Messi, he said: "Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the last 10 years of football, we managed to take one, we are proud because it has made all Italian football grow. It is all I imagined about him. He is so talented but behind him. "It's a lot of work. It reflects Juve because it means hard work and wanting to win."

