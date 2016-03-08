Nedved: ‘Difficult to imagine Juventus without Marotta’
02 October at 19:25Pavel Nedved, former Juve and Lazio midfielder and current Juve vice-president, spoke to Juventus TV ahead of the Bianconeri’s Champions League fixture against Swiss side Young Boys:
“I agree with the president's thanks to Beppe Marotta and Aldo Mazzia, they are very important for Juventus, they have taught us a lot of leadership, great admiration and great respect for them.
“Fundamental game [against Young Boys]? Absolutely, I know how many difficulties there are in these challenges where you are overwhelmed, but you have to prove it.”
Then, speaking to Sky Sport, Nedved said the following:
“The first game without Ronaldo? We have to accept it, it was disqualified for a strange fact. Let's say that we accept this disqualification and let's play at home with an opponent against whom we are all favourites, but I know how difficult it is to face these matches.
“Imagine Juventus without Marotta? Difficult, Marotta was very important for Juventus, not only for the company, but also for us not yet managers. We are still young, we learned a lot from him, I would like to publicly thank him because above all with me he was immense, he helped me, he explained and explained things when I did not understand.
“It's difficult, it's difficult without Marotta. But Juventus goes ahead and we are also passing through, there will come a day when we will not be here too, we have to accept it and move on, because Juventus will always be there.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments