Nedved drops hint about Juventus move for Man Utd star
27 October at 19:15Juventus vice-president and club legend Pavel Nedved has said that Paul Pogba is one of the best in the world, possibly dropping a hint about Juve's move for the Frenchman.
Pogba has come under scrutiny recently for his performances at Manchester United and also because his relationship with Jose Mourinho has become a public spectacle. He joined from Juventus in the summer of 2016 and has shown glimpses of his best.
Juve vice president Nedved though, could have possibly dropped a hint about the Old Lady's possible move for Pogba in January as he said that the midfielder is one of the best in the world.
He told Sky Sports: "The boys have made played one of the best matches in Juventus colors at Old Trafford and now we have to do well in the league too.
"Pogba I think he is one of the best players in the world. January is still far away, we are attentive to the market, but there is still time."
Pogba has also been linked with a move to Barcelona and has appeared eight times in the Premier League, scoring twice and assisting twice.
(Kaus_Pandey17)
